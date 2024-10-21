Indiana's deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, Oct. 24

Thursday is the last day Hoosiers who want to vote by mail this election can apply for a mail-in ballot.

Anyone age 65 or older can vote by mail in Indiana. You’re eligible if you’re not able to vote in person all 12 hours the polls are open on Election Day or if you’re prevented from voting due to transportation issues. People with disabilities, members of the military, public safety officers and serious sex offenders can also get mail-in ballots.

You can apply in person at your local election administrator’s office by 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Oct. 24. But you have until midnight if you apply online at IndianaVoters.com.

When applying, you’ll need to provide a driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of your Social Security number or a unique voter ID number tied to your registration record.

Once you receive your mail-in ballot, you have until 6 p.m. on Election Day to return it. U.S. Postal Service officials recommend putting it in the mail a week before Election Day to ensure it arrives on time.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.