Indiana's labor force participation rate increases for the third month in a row

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s labor force participation rate was at its highest on record in September after steadily increasing for the third month in a row.

Indiana's labor force participation rate – the percentage of working-age people in Indiana who have jobs, or are actively looking for work – is at 63 percent. It has grown by 0.6 percentage points since June. And Indiana's rate currently sits above the national average which is 62.7 percent.

Indiana’s total labor force is currently made up of more than 3.4 million Hoosiers.

In September, the state’s private employment peaked with over 2.8 million jobs reported.

The private education and health services, and construction industries added more than 1,000 jobs each.

