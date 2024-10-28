© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If elected, Veronica Pejril would be Indiana’s first openly transgender state lawmaker

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:34 PM EDT
Veronica Pejril wears a dark sage blazer with a name tag, speaking to someone at an event from the Indiana Stonewall Democrats.
Courtesy of Pejril's campaign Facebook page
If elected on Nov. 5, Veronica Pejril would become Indiana’s first openly transgender state lawmaker.

More than 1,000 LGBTQ+ candidates are on ballots across the country this November. And about 15 percent are transgender, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

If elected on Nov. 5, Veronica Pejril would become Indiana’s first openly transgender state lawmaker.

Pejril won her seat on the Greencastle City Council with 67 percent of the vote in 2019. She said Indiana’s recent anti-LGBTQ+ laws are among the reasons she decided to run.

“I’m not here running on the ballot to make history,” Pejril said. “I’m running to make a difference in my community.”

There is only one openly LGBTQ+ lawmaker serving in the General Assembly. Pejril said that isn’t reflective of Indiana and is detrimental to good policy.

“I think that any legislative body — whether it’s the Indiana General Assembly, the Greencastle or the U.S. House of Representatives — they work best when those bodies look like the people who they serve,” she said.

To reach proportional representative government, groups like the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund estimate about 30,000 LGBTQ+ candidates would need to be elected.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day? The general election is Nov. 5

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Pejril said just being a member of the Indiana Senate could be “impactful.”

“Simply by representing and working across the aisle to make good policy helps folks see who we really are, rather than the boogeyman that some would have us painted as,” she said.

Pejril faces Republican candidate Brett Clark in the race to replace Sen. John Crane (R-Avon), who decided not to seek reelection for a third term.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman