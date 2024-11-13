Indiana Supreme Court asks lawmakers for money to invest in court security statewide

The Indiana Supreme Court is asking state lawmakers for new money to help improve security in courthouses throughout the state.

The request is in response to what Chief Justice Loretta Rush said is an unprecedented level of threats against judicial officers.

The state Supreme Court surveyed more than 200 judges statewide. And Rush said about 75 percent of them reported being threatened.

“We’re seeing a lot of volatility in our courtrooms, a lot of volatility,” Rush said. “Things that — I’ve been a judge since, elected in 1998, I’ve never seen this many to myself and to the judges throughout the state.”

Rush said more worryingly, there are some courthouses in Indiana without any security measures.

She’s proposing a $1.5 million per year grant fund to help counties invest in court security. Rush said ways the money could be used could include purchasing metal detectors, reinforced security glass, security cameras and alarm systems.

