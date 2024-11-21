Holcomb announces Saudi Arabia partnership in final overseas trip as governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb this week announced a partnership between the Indiana National Guard and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his final overseas economic development trip as governor.

The partnership will allow the Indiana National Guard to participate in military exercises with Saudi Arabia. Holcomb says the program, organized by the U.S. Department of Defense , allows the Guard to engage with its foreign partners beyond the military, including government, economic and social circles.

“Saudi Arabia is very welcoming and an ally and a friend to America,” Holcomb said. “You bet ya it’s in our interest to be here and Indiana’s interest to be here and to have a presence here and to maintain a military posture.”

Holcomb says Oklahoma already has such a partnership with Saudi Arabia and that Indiana has had a similar partnership with Slovakia for years.

