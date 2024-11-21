© 2024 WVPE
Holcomb announces Saudi Arabia partnership in final overseas trip as governor

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Eric Holcomb and Indiana National Guard officials sit on a couch, facing a Saudi Arabian official sitting on a chair.
Courtesy of the governor's office
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana National Guard officials met with the Saudi Arabia Minister of Defense while on a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Gov. Eric Holcomb this week announced a partnership between the Indiana National Guard and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his final overseas economic development trip as governor.

The partnership will allow the Indiana National Guard to participate in military exercises with Saudi Arabia. Holcomb says the program, organized by the U.S. Department of Defense, allows the Guard to engage with its foreign partners beyond the military, including government, economic and social circles.

“Saudi Arabia is very welcoming and an ally and a friend to America,” Holcomb said. “You bet ya it’s in our interest to be here and Indiana’s interest to be here and to have a presence here and to maintain a military posture.”

Holcomb says Oklahoma already has such a partnership with Saudi Arabia and that Indiana has had a similar partnership with Slovakia for years.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
