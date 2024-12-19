Report: Indiana local public health funding program generates significant savings

Just three initiatives under Indiana’s significant local public health funding program generated nearly $100 million in savings for the state.

That’s from a new report evaluating Health First Indiana.

The state invested $225 million in the current budget for local public health needs. Prior to that, counties received just $7 million a year from the state.

A report from the Fairbanks School of Public Health evaluated prenatal care, blood pressure screenings and fall prevention services made possible by the new funding. And the research shows that just those key areas generated $95 million in savings — whether by preventing health care treatment needs or premature death.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the investment isn’t just about health, either.

“It’s an investment in our education — kids that are healthier perform better,” Weaver said. “In our businesses, right — we know that businesses, when they look to move to communities, they’re looking at the health of that community.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb said, for the program to really work long into the future, the investment can’t stop now.

“It's real, it's lasting, it's permanent in each local community, each of the 92 counties,” Holcomb said. “And the good news is, the local leaders throughout the state understand that this is the right path.”

Lawmakers funded the program at 75 percent of what the governor had initially asked.

