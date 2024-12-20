Indiana to evaluate liberal arts dual credit courses ahead of new diploma

Colleges and universities across Indiana will feel the effects of the state’s new high school graduation requirements. One involves Indiana's goal to make it easier for students to earn college credit while they are still in high school.

Some students could earn associate degrees before graduating high school under the new requirements. However, not all dual credit classes transfer to other colleges and universities.

IDOE said some students pay for and complete dual credit courses before finding out those credits won’t transfer. And even when those credits do transfer, they may only be counted as electives.

IDOE wants to address problem by requiring all dual credit courses offered by liberal arts colleges to be pre-approved by the 2029-2030 school year.

That means credits from approved courses will transfer to all public colleges and universities in Indiana and some other private universities as well.

