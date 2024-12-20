Indiana's unemployment rate remains higher than national average

Indiana’s unemployment rate for November stood at 4.4 percent for the second month in a row —the rate is still above the national average.

New preliminary data shows the national unemployment rate for November was 4.2 percent, slightly lower than Indiana’s.

This time last year, the state's unemployment rate was 3.7 percent. Though Indiana's rate remains high, the percentage of working-age people who have jobs, or are actively looking for work, increased to 63.4 percent — a measure that has increased for the fifth month in a row.

READ MORE: Indiana unemployment rate worsens to national average

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Last month, Indiana's total private employment was 2,869,200 — a decrease of 2,800 compared to October.

There were also several industries that experienced job increases last month including private education, health services and transportation.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.