© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expansion to Indiana's Lifeline Law advances as student leaders, law enforcement advocate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Brandon Smith
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST
Rebecca Siener is a White woman with brown hair. She is wearing a black blazer over a white top. Jason Packard is a White man with red hair. He is wearing a blue suit jacket, a light blue shirt and a dark blue tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Purdue Student Body Vice President Rebecca Siener, left, and Purdue Student Body President Jason Packard, right, testify in the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee on Jan. 14, 2025.

Indiana’s Lifeline Law — which provides immunity from underage drinking charges for people who seek police or medical help — has been in place for more than a decade.

Law enforcement and student leaders are working to close a gap in that law this session.

The Lifeline Law protects young people from underage drinking charges for the person seeking help. But it doesn’t provide that same immunity to the underage drinker experiencing a medical issue.

Purdue Student Body Vice President Rebecca Siener said that leaves the law incomplete and makes it hard to educate students on its usefulness.

“Our students are more fearful of the legal repercussions of underage drinking than the potentially life-threatening condition of alcohol poisoning,” Siener said.

Sen. Ron Alting’s (R-Lafayette) bill, SB 74, would close that gap in the law. It has backing from local prosecutors and university law enforcement. And it received unanimous approval by a Senate committee.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith