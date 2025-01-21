© 2025 WVPE
Bill would cut Indiana individual income tax rate more in future, if state revenues grow

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 21, 2025 at 3:02 PM EST
Travis Holdman speaks into a microphone he's holding. Holdman is a White man, balding with white hair. He is wearing glasses and a dark blue suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) regularly advocates for Indiana to reduce or even eliminate its individual income tax.

Indiana is in the midst of a five-year reduction of its individual income tax rate. A bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee Tuesday would continue to cut the rate after that — but only if state revenues grow.

Indiana’s individual income tax rate will go down to 2.9 percent in 2027, the third lowest rate in the country for states with an income tax.

Sen. Travis Holdman’s (R-Markle) bill would automatically lower the tax rate further by 0.05 percent every even-numbered year, beginning in 2030 — but only if state revenues grow by at least 3 percent in the previous even-numbered year.

“Which allows for the General Assembly to take proactive steps to stop or to suspend the reduction in the individual income tax rate, should they choose to do so,” Holdman said.

For a household earning $100,000, that would be a savings of $50 a year. It would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars per year in revenue.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Manufacturers Association both supported the bill, saying it would help Indiana’s tax climate remain competitive.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
