Indiana Black Caucus said Braun's DEI order sends message that Indiana doesn't care about fairness

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Gov. Mike Braun’s executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion in state government sends a message that Indiana doesn’t care about fairness.

Braun’s order said DEI will be replaced with MEI — merit, excellence and innovation.

Black Caucus Chair Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said that perpetuates a false stereotype.

“That any person of color, an immigrant or first generation American, woman or member of the LGBT community hired or promoted did not get there thanks to talent, integrity or hard work, but because simply they checked a diversity box,” Harris said.

Proposed legislation, SB 235, would go further, banning DEI in state education institutions and any organization that contracts with the state.

READ MORE: Braun executive orders begin to remake administrative side of state government

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said that risks initiatives such as addressing maternal mortality — which is significantly higher in the Black community — and goals to contract with minority- and women-owned businesses.

“In reality, do you really support a diverse state?,” Shackleford said. “Do you really support these minority groups when, behind the scenes, you’re taking away their funding?”

A 2020 disparity study of state contracts showed that minority- and women-owned businesses only received $0.71 for every dollar they would expect to receive based on their availability for that work.

Braun’s proposed budget defunds the Indiana Commission for Women and the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission. And it cuts nearly 16 percent of the budget for the Indiana Civil Rights Commission.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.