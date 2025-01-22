Governor Braun orders IDOH to share individual terminated pregnancy reports

Gov. Mike Braun is ordering the Indiana Department of Health to resume releasing individual terminated pregnancy reports, as it did before the state’s near-total abortion ban took effect.

Terminated pregnancy reports, or TPRs, are completed by medical providers following an abortion and include data about the patient and the procedure.

IDOH stopped sharing individual TPRs in December 2023 due to patient privacy concerns, instead sharing abortion data quarterly.

An anti-abortion group sued over the department’s decision, but a judge said Indiana’s public records law protected the reports — contrary to the view held by Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Braun’s new executive order directs all state agencies to cooperate with the attorney general when it comes to abortion laws.

Braun was asked about the patient privacy concerns.

“When it comes to that particular issue, I’m gonna not comment on it because I don’t know,” Braun said.

Braun said all he’s trying to do is enforce state law.

Indiana Right To Life applauded Braun’s order and said it puts abortion providers on notice.

“We are thankful for Governor Braun’s swift and decisive move in support of Indiana’s law that has ended 98 percent of abortions in our state," said President and CEO Mike Fichter.

In a statement, House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) called the executive order “cruel and unbefitting of our state.”

“We don't need to put women through more pain than they've already been through,” GiaQuinta said.

