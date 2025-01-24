Indiana lawmakers aim to eliminate rape kit testing backlog

Indiana has at least 600 rape kits waiting to be tested at the state’s crime labs. And there are potentially many more in local law enforcement agencies, waiting to be sent to the labs.

A House committee unanimously advanced a bill this week to help eliminate that backlog.

Rape kits that are part of a police report in Indiana must be sent to one of the state’s two crime labs. And Rep. Becky Cash’s (R-Zionsville) bill, HB 1413, would spend $2.5 million to give those labs the boost they need to clear their backlog.

“Our Indiana crime labs are often unable to pay competitive wages, as the people working in these labs can get higher paying jobs with the degrees that they are required to receive,” Cash said.

Beth White is the head of the Indiana Coalition To End Sexual Assault. She said ensuring kits are tested is the least the state can do to honor victims’ bravery.

“Evidence collected through rape kit testing can identify serial rapists and can protect future victims,” White said.

The bill now goes to the House Ways and Means Committee, which will consider the funding amount.

