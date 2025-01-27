© 2025 WVPE
Derek Camp becomes third candidate to announce campaign for Indiana Democratic Party chair

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 27, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Derek Camp is a White man with dark hair and beard. He is wearing glasses and a black blazer over a light blue shirt.
Courtesy of Derek Camp
Derek Camp has recently served as Allen County Democratic Party chair.

The race to lead the Indiana Democratic Party officially added another candidate Monday as Allen County Democratic Party Chair Derek Camp threw his hat into the ring.

Current chair Mike Schmuhl said last month he won’t seek another term in the role.

Camp joins former secretary of state and attorney general candidate Destiny Wells and former state senator Karen Tallian in the internal party campaign.

Camp said his focus would include strengthening the party at the county and district level, and expanding fundraising. He noted that Allen County raised more money than any other county Democratic party in Indiana over the last two years.

Indiana Democrats will choose their new party leader in March.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
