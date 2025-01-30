Lawmakers hope to close telehealth gap for hard-of-hearing Hoosiers

A 2023 law made it easier for some Indiana medical providers to offer telehealth services. But, speech-language pathology assistants weren’t included under that law. State lawmakers now want to correct that with House Bill 1572.

Speech-language pathology assistants help in the assessment and treatment of disorders related to voice, fluency, speech and language.

Harry Dixon represents the Indiana Speech, Language and Hearing Association. He said these assistants work under the supervision of speech pathologists who are licensed providers.

“They bill 75 percent of the Medicaid rate as [a speech-language pathologist],” Dixon said. “There is potential cost savings as we expand the providers without expanding patients.”

Dixon said including speech-language pathology assistants could help facilitate care in rural areas.

The author of the bill, Rep. Lori Goss-Reaves (R-Marion) said there were more than 200 providers who would have been eligible to provide telehealth services if they had been included in the original telehealth law.

HB 1572 would also establish separate definitions for prescription hearing aids and over-the-counter hearing aids in Indiana, ensuring the state is in compliance with federal regulations.

In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration established a new regulatory category of over-the-counter hearing aids.

The FDA rule allows anyone to market, sell, distribute and advertise over-the-counter hearing aids. But the bill clarifies that only people who are properly trained, like audiologists and hearing aid dealers, would be allowed to “fit” over-the-counter hearing aids for customers.

“We want to keep that Indiana code that states you need to be, you know, fully trained and licensed to apply to fit those hearing aids,” Dixon said. “But that doesn't stop you from going in and buying an over-the-counter hearing aid anywhere.”

The co-author of the legislation, Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), is a licensed audiologist. She said over-the-counter hearing aids have created a cheaper alternative for people with a mild hearing loss.

“The regulation around that is not as strongly supportive of making sure that we have consumer protections in place. That people aren't just putting up a shingle, having you come in and fit in a hearing aid, and prescribing that hearing aid without the appropriate training,” Campbell said. “This puts those guardrails around that.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

