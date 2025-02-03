Braun tabs Lana Keesling to lead Indiana Republican Party

Gov. Mike Braun has named his preference for the next chair of the Indiana Republican Party — Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling.

Republicans will choose a new chair in March. Governors typically select the person for the job, though the party’s state committee officially votes for the role.

Keesling was the first Republican elected Fort Wayne city clerk since 1971. She’s also served as vice chair of the Allen County Republican Party and ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2022.

In a statement, Braun says Keesling’s experience gives her a “deep understanding” of what local parties need to grow and succeed.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.