Peer recovery coaches in health care facilities employment exception passes House

IPB News | By Abigail Ruhman
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:55 PM EST
Indiana Statehouse with scaffolding.
Abigail Ruhman
/
IPB News
Advocates said peers can play a vital role in clinical settings like hospitals, mental health clinics and emergency rooms because they are able to offer a unique type of support.

Health care facilities are barred from hiring employees who have been convicted of certain criminal offenses, including felony convictions within the last five years related to “controlled substances.” The House passed legislation that would allow an exception for peer recovery coaches.

House Bill 1385 would allow health care facilities to employ peer recovery coaches certified through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

Peer support professionals, or peer recovery coaches, assist people in the recovery process for substance use disorder and use their own lived experience with the disorder or serious mental health issues to aid in that process.

The bill was approved by the House. It now moves onto the Senate for consideration.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.
Abigail Ruhman
Abigail Ruhman covers statewide health issues. Previously, they were a reporter for KBIA, the public radio station in Columbia, Missouri. Ruhman graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
