FSSA establishes new deadlines for Hoosiers invited off Medicaid waiver waitlists

People who are waiting for home- and community-based health services through Medicaid waivers will now be required to meet a deadline once they are invited off Indiana’s waitlist.

The Family and Social Services Administration is giving people 180 days to complete a service plan and several assessments to start receiving services.

The change affects the waitlists for home- and community-based services through the Health and Wellness and the Pathways waivers.

FSSA said once someone receives an invitation, they have 30 days to accept their waiver slot through their local Area Agency on Aging.

Then, individuals and their caregivers have 180 days to complete eligibility assessments, including financial eligibility and an assessment to determine if the level of care they need matches waiver services. To qualify for a waiver, an individual must meet the “nursing-facility” level of care standard.

They also need to work with a case manager or service coordinator to complete a service plan within that 180-day timeframe.

FSSA said prior to the change, slots were held and unused indefinitely in cases where people didn't complete necessary steps. Now, if the steps aren’t completed, the invitation will be rescinded and the individual will not be placed back on the waitlist. The agency said individuals can “reapply for waiver services at any time.”

Some Medicaid members have said despite efforts to contact people after being invited off the waitlist, they could not make any progress.

There are still more than 10,500 people waiting for services through both Medicaid waivers as of February.

The waitlist was introduced last year in response to the $1 billion forecasting error announced in December 2023.

FSSA said this change “seeks to streamline the invitation process to reduce delays in receiving services.”

