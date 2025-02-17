'Discriminatory' bill empowers greater state enforcement of immigration laws

Republicans on a House committee approved a bill Monday to give the attorney general more power to go after businesses that employ undocumented immigrants.

Critics said the “unnecessary” bill, HB 1531 , will lead to racial profiling and cause “widespread terror” in immigrant communities.

Deputy Attorney General Blake Lanning said the attorney general’s office needs more authority to investigate businesses that might be employing undocumented immigrants — something he says creates real problems.

“For public safety, for public resources and also for American workers who are, in some cases, displaced,” Lanning said.

Alliance for Latino Migrant Advocacy Co-Founder Carolina Castoreno said the data doesn’t support that. Crime rates are lower among immigrant populations and the unemployment rate is higher.

“The majority of what is behind this bill, what is driving this bill is anti-Latino immigrant sentiment,” Castoreno said.

Businesses would have a defense against the attorney general’s investigation if they took steps to verify their employees’ eligibility.

All Indiana local law enforcement agencies would also have to honor federal immigration detainers under the bill.

Indiana law already requires law enforcement to cooperate with federal authorities. The attorney general’s office said the bill would provide more specificity and make it easier for it to win ongoing lawsuits against two county sheriffs’ offices.

Indiana Sheriffs' Association President Bob Goldsmith said he’s worried about local sheriffs being held liable for holding people in jail based on a federal immigration request.

“Cause I can just tell you right now, stuff’s gonna fall through the cracks because we’re trying to keep our head above water with the staff that we have,” Goldsmith said.

If local governments or agencies don’t adequately cooperate with federal authorities, the bill would allow the governor to withhold any state funding or grants from them for up to a year.

Kenya Bustos Diaz, an underdocumented immigrant, said local authorities shouldn’t have to enforce federal immigration laws.

“Indiana should not waste resources on unconstitutional, unnecessary and discriminatory legislation,” Bustos Diaz said.

The bill is headed to the full House.

