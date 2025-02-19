New Teacher Appreciation Grants would increase stipends — but limit who could receive them

A measure advanced by House lawmakers this week would change Indiana’s Teacher Appreciation Grant program and increase those stipends. But some lawmakers said the bill will restrict the number of teachers who can receive them.

Teachers are currently ranked as effective, highly effective, improvement necessary or ineffective. Teachers who are ranked as effective or highly effective can currently receive the grant.

HB 1500 would get rid of all those rankings and create new rankings for successful teachers: recognized, exemplary or masters.

A teacher could be a recognized educator if they demonstrate high teaching performance based on student outcomes. Exemplary teachers would meet the requirements of recognized educators, but they would also mentor or coach at least one other teacher to improve student outcomes.

Master teachers would meet all the requirements for recognized and exemplary teachers, but they would also provide instructional leadership to improve student outcomes across multiple classrooms.

Teachers could receive between $3,000 and $10,000 per year depending on their rank. Recognized teachers would receive between $3,000 and $5,000, exemplary teachers would receive between $5,000 and $7,500, and master teachers would receive between $7,500 and $10,000.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Teachers in high-need subject areas or geographic areas with teacher shortages could also receive stipends between $5,000 and $10,000.

If a teacher receives a grant, the full amount of that grant would be added to a their base pay after the two-year stipend ends.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to really recognize the brightest and best and those that are doing a really great job,” said Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), one of the bill’s authors.

However, Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) said that while stipend amounts would increase, this system would lead to fewer awards for teachers.

“If 90 percent of teachers are effective or highly effective, they could be eligible for a grant in the [current] system ranging between $250 and $600. Voting yes today means up to 54,000 teachers won’t be able to get this anymore,” she said.

Lawmakers opposed to the bill argued adding the stipends to teachers’ salaries could hurt school districts. They said districts would be forced to pay for those permanent salary increases out of their own budgets after the stipends end.

The bill will next advance to the Senate.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.