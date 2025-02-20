© 2025 WVPE
House Republicans approve bill to force Indiana to play bigger role in immigration enforcement

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:15 PM EST
A screenshot of a livestream of the legislature shows J.D. Prescott speaking on the House floor. Prescott is a White man with brown hair. He is wearing a suit and tie.
Screenshot of iga.in.gov
Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) said his bill ensures Indiana has a "part to play" in immigration enforcement.

House Republicans approved a bill Thursday to enhance Indiana’s role in enforcing federal immigration law.

Rep. J.D. Prescott’s (R-Union City) bill would give the attorney general’s office more authority to investigate businesses that might be employing undocumented immigrants — and creates penalties for those that do.

“Penalties start with a warning and suspensions and then work their way up to a revocation of license,” Prescott said.

HB 1531 also provides more specificity in state law to force local governments and law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Indiana law already requires law enforcement to cooperate with federal authorities. The attorney general’s office said the bill would provide more specificity and make it easier for it to win ongoing lawsuits against two county sheriffs’ offices.

And it gives the governor the power to withhold any state funding from locals that don’t, for up to a year.

READ MORE: 'Discriminatory' bill empowers greater state enforcement of immigration laws

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) said that’s not the only funding crisis the bill creates.

“We’re forcing agencies to divert their funds from violent crime prevention and community outreach — critical functions that keep our communities safe currently,” Bauer said.

In a statement, Attorney General Todd Rokita said the measure takes several steps to “stop the magnet” that’s pulling undocumented immigrants to Indiana — something he said drives up crime and overwhelms health care services and schools.

The House advanced the bill to the Senate along party lines.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
