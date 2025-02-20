Legislative leaders say Braun's threat to veto property tax reform makes work more challenging

Gov. Mike Braun said he’ll veto major property tax reform legislation if it doesn’t “improve” as the session continues.

The initial property tax measure was Braun’s proposal — rolling back homeowners’ property tax bills to 2021 levels, while costing local governments and schools billions of dollars.

The version of SB 1 the Senate passed is more targeted at older Hoosiers, disabled veterans and first-time homebuyers, providing $1.4 billion in tax savings over three years.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said Braun’s veto threat brings challenges.

“But we’re going to keep our head down and try and craft a policy that works for the state of Indiana,” Bray said.

Braun said he wants a property tax reform measure that provides broader and more immediate relief for homeowners.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said discussions with the Senate and Braun have been happening for weeks and will continue.

“We want to get to the right place and we all want to find property tax relief for Hoosiers,” Huston said. “That’s our goal and that’s Governor Braun’s goal — and I think we can get there.”

Senate Democratic Leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said Braun has put his party “in a pickle.”

“To that I would say, well, welcome to what it’s like to not always get your way,” Yoder said.

Braun also raised the possibility of calling a special session if he vetoes the property tax measure. Both Bray and Huston said they don’t foresee a need for that.

