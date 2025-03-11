Schools could get more guidance on high-quality English language arts materials under bill

Schools could receive more guidance on English language arts curricula under a measure being considered in the Indiana House.

SB 358 requires the Indiana Department of Education to publish a list of high-quality curricular materials for English language arts by July 2026. Districts can then choose from that list.

IDOE already publishes similar lists for science, technology, engineering and math.

Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) is one of the bill’s authors. He said the state now pays for textbooks and has invested heavily in the science of reading, so helping schools find the best materials makes sense.

“Now that we’re paying for it, we want to make sure, at least in these cases, that we’re utilizing curriculum that’s deemed in excellence and we’re getting the outcomes that we need,” he said.

But Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said everything in the bill is already within IDOE’s power.

“My overall reaction to this bill was we didn’t need it. No offense,” he said. “We don’t need the bill. It should be within the purview of the Department of Education.”

Raatz said IDOE asked for the measure.

The bill would also allow some health occupation courses to fulfill science requirements.

Additionally, accredited nonpublic schools and nonpublic schools with provisional accreditation would be able modify their student enrollment numbers to account for mistakes. If a student was deemed ineligible for the state’s Choice Scholarship Program due to a mistake with enrollment data, that provision would also let the student’s parent or school petition the IDOE to review the student’s eligibility.

Raatz said nonpublic schools should be allowed to correct enrollment mistakes like public schools.

“This gives them the opportunity to do that to make sure if a student was really in the school, that they get the renumeration for it,” he said.

The bill will be heard in the House Education Committee Wednesday.

