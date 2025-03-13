New data shows Indiana is among the worse states for access to affordable housing

For every 100 extremely low-income renters in Indiana, there are only 38 affordable and available housing options. That’s according to a new report released by Prosperity Indiana and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Nationally, more than a third of extremely low-income renters work. Another third are seniors. And many others have a disability, are students or caregivers.

The data shows that the shortage of affordable housing results in people spending more than they can afford on a place to stay. Those who spend over 30 percent of their income on housing and utilities are considered “cost-burdened." And people who spend over 50 percent are considered "severely cost burdened."

People who struggle to pay rent also tend to have trouble paying for other basic necessities — often sacrificing things like food, health care or child care to ensure they have somewhere to live.

Andrew Bradley is the Senior Director of Policy and Strategy with Prosperity Indiana.

“If they have a flat tire or an unexpected cost, then suddenly they're choosing between going to work and making rent or being able to pay for their children's school supplies and paying rent," Bradley said.

This is the case for Indiana resident Renae Berry. In August 2023, Berry was escaping what she called a "toxic situation," causing her to search for housing. It wasn't until October 2024 Berry was able to find affordable housing. Berry sometimes works multiple jobs to help pay her bills and still finds it difficult.

“It's groceries sometimes that we have to sacrifice, it's cleaning supplies, it's whatever, one thing for another, and it's always a constant cycle of that, no matter how much work I’m putting in,” Berry said.

The report calls on lawmakers to fully fund federal housing programs, support initiatives to avoid evictions, and prevent policies that create new barriers to affordable housing. Advocates also want Gov. Mike Braun to create a commission for housing safety, stability and affordability.

