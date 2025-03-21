Bill to use water pollution funds to combat invasive species waits for Gov. Mike Braun's signature

A bill that would allow money to reduce water pollution to be used to help remove invasive plants is headed to Gov. Mike Braun’s desk. It passed the Indiana House Thursday.

The Clean Water Indiana Program usually provides matching dollars to help farmers and landowners implement practices like cover cropping and no-till agriculture — to keep the soil from eroding and getting into local waterways.

Those who support Senate Bill 211 have said more funding is desperately needed to tackle the problem of invasive plants on private land. They can crowd out native plants and reduce species diversity. Invasives also threaten Indiana’s lumber, agriculture and tourism industries.

The bill doesn’t give additional money to Clean Water Indiana to tackle invasive species — only the authority to use the program’s funds.

