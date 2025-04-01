Advocates, lawmakers gather to push for child abuse prevention resources

State officials, lawmakers and advocates gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to push for more resources to prevent child abuse and encourage people to report suspected cases.

More than 7,500 children in the state were removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect in 2023. That’s according to data from the Indiana Youth Institute. Adam Krupp is the Director of the Indiana Department of Child Services. Krupp said last year DCS assessed over 100,000 cases of suspected abuse or neglect.

“Behind every case is a child, a son, a daughter, a friend, whose voice deserves to be heard and whose safety often depends on us," Krupp said.

Several organizations that work to prevent child abuse and neglect in Indiana highlighted existing programs and services. Prevent Child Abuse Indiana leads prevention efforts across the state. Last year, volunteers within 56 local councils across Indiana raised awareness and advocated for child abuse prevention.

Advocates pointed to some child abuse prevention strategies including expanded access to health care and affordable and safe child care.

Dr. Cameual Wright is the President of CareSource Indiana. Wright said expanding access to services and care for pregnant people and newborns would help reduce child abuse.

"Investing in prevention goes much farther beyond creating policy, we change lives, and there's no greater investment than that,” Wright said.

Anyone who believes a child is a victim of abuse of neglect can contact the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. Knowingly failing to make a report of suspected child abuse can result in a Class B misdemeanor.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.