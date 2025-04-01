House lawmakers pass bill to ensure long water pipelines don't threaten supply

House lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday that aims to address concerns over large water transfers like those planned to serve the controversial LEAP industrial district in Lebanon.

Senate Bill 4 would require companies creating long-haul water pipelines to get a certificate from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. If that big water transfer happens between two different water basins — they’d also have to get a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

READ MORE: Bill aims to ensure long water pipelines don't threaten supply, exempts part of LEAP project.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

Existing transfers — like the water Citizens Energy Group already pumps to the city of Lebanon — would be exempt. That includes any water it would provide for the LEAP district.

Environmental groups are split on this part of the bill. Indiana Conservation Voters has said water for the LEAP district should be included — especially since it likely prompted the bill. Citizens Action Coalition is less concerned since new water transfers would have to go through the process, but does have concerns about the cost to ratepayers.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for consideration.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.