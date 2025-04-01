© 2025 WVPE
House lawmakers pass bill to ensure long water pipelines don't threaten supply

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Former Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials in suits and pantsuits move soil with shovels at the groundbreaking event for the Eli Lilly facility at the LEAP district in Boone County, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Ben Thorp
/
WBAA
Former Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials at the groundbreaking event for the Eli Lilly facility at the LEAP district in Boone County, 2023.

House lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday that aims to address concerns over large water transfers like those planned to serve the controversial LEAP industrial district in Lebanon.

Senate Bill 4 would require companies creating long-haul water pipelines to get a certificate from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. If that big water transfer happens between two different water basins — they’d also have to get a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

READ MORE: Bill aims to ensure long water pipelines don't threaten supply, exempts part of LEAP project.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way.

Existing transfers — like the water Citizens Energy Group already pumps to the city of Lebanon — would be exempt. That includes any water it would provide for the LEAP district.

Environmental groups are split on this part of the bill. Indiana Conservation Voters has said water for the LEAP district should be included — especially since it likely prompted the bill. Citizens Action Coalition is less concerned since new water transfers would have to go through the process, but does have concerns about the cost to ratepayers.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for consideration.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.
Indiana News IPB
Rebecca Thiele
Rebecca Thiele covers statewide environment and energy issues.
