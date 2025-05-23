Basements are safer during tornadoes. Indiana is building fewer of them over time

Experts say the safest part of a home during a tornado is a basement. But plenty of Indiana residents don’t have one and not as many new homes are being built with basements.

Sam Lashley is the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. He said the reason a basement is safer than being above-ground is because you’re more protected from debris.

“So the idea is, if you can get below ground, you're increasing your odds of being below the debris that's being thrown,” he said.

But 47 percent of all new homes in Indiana and neighboring Great Lakes states were built on slabs in 2023, not basements. Why? They’re cheaper.

Indiana Builders Association CEO Rick Wajda said the cost of materials and labor has gone up dramatically since 2020.

“What can we do to bring down the cost of the house? And a basement is one that many folks view as a luxury item,” he said.

Wajda said it can be particularly expensive to build a basement in rocky areas like south central Indiana because builders might have to excavate the limestone.

Fortunately, Indiana University atmospheric science professor Paul Staten said basements aren’t the only option.

“Most well built homes, an interior wall or a tub or something is going to be a pretty decent place to go in all but the strongest tornadoes," he said.

Lashley said most Indiana tornadoes are lower-level EF0 or EF1.

Mary Moran is the director of Emergency Management and Preparedness for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. She said if you can’t afford a basement, there are some inexpensive things you can do to make your home more resilient.

“Wind strapping on your roof ties, strengthening an interior room, knowing if you have a community shelter near you," she said.

One place you don’t want to shelter in is a mobile or manufactured home — which can be picked up by a tornado.

'Tornado alley' could be shifting

"Tornado alley" often refers to Great Plains states that experience a lot of tornadoes like Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. But in recent decades, more tornadoes have been spotted farther east — in states like Arkansas, Mississippi and even parts of Indiana.

Lashley said, keep in mind, we have more technology to track tornadoes than we did 30 years ago — so that could also be another reason why we’re seeing more tornadoes.

More tips from the experts on how to stay safe during a tornado:



If you don’t have a basement, you could consider installing a storm shelter or safe room.

If sheltering in an interior room, Lashley said you can provide some extra protection from debris by wearing a helmet or putting a mattress or blanket over your body.

Have multiple ways to get tornado alerts. Lashley said cell phone towers can go down. He recommends purchasing a NOAA weather radio.

Have go-kits ready with copies of important documents and medications, said Moran, in case you have to leave your home.

If you own your home, Moran said to make sure your home insurance is adequate.

IDHS has more resources on tornado preparedness on its website.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.