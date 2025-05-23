USDA approves Indiana's soda, candy restrictions on SNAP purchases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Indiana’s ban on “sugary sodas” and candy from the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Indiana is part of a national wave of nearly a dozen Republican-led states seeking restrictions in the program.

The Braun administration filed the waiver in mid-April alongside a series of executive orders directed at SNAP. In a statement, Gov. Mike Braun said the USDA’s approval of the waiver brings SNAP back to “its intended purpose: nutrition.”

The restrictions are set to take effect Jan. 1, 2026. The waiver is a pilot program, which is approved for two years.

READ MORE: What's the process to apply for SNAP benefits? Here's what to expect

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

It bans purchases under Indiana’s definitions of candy and soft drinks:



Candy is defined as “a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces. The term does not include any preparation: containing flour or requiring refrigeration.”

Soft drinks are defined as “nonalcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners. The term does not include beverages that contain milk or milk products, soy, rice, or similar milk substitutes, or greater than 50 percent of vegetable or fruit juice by volume.”

Indiana, Nebraska and Iowa have all received USDA waivers as part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. Half a dozen other states either have submitted or are in the process of submitting similar USDA waivers.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.