United Steelworkers union raises concerns over Nippon-U.S. Steel deal

President Donald Trump approved the $14.9 billion sale of U.S. Steel to a Japanese company — despite promising before last year’s election to block it. However, a union representing thousands of steel workers in Indiana continues to raise concerns about the deal and how it could impact workers.

Nippon Steel said the merger will ensure steelmaking jobs remain in the U.S., including at Gary Works — which is U.S. Steel’s largest facility, employing around 4,000 workers.

However the United Steelworkers union disagrees. The union did not respond to a request for an interview. However, in a statement, it said the merger bid from Nippon Steel would reduce the number of steel jobs in the U.S. It also said it would reduce the country’s domestic steelmaking capacity.

USW International President David McCall said Nippon has “dumped” steel in the American steel markets for decades — something he said has cost them thousands of good jobs.

In a statement, U.S. Steel said the company will grow through the partnership with Nippon Steel and their investments.

