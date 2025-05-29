© 2025 WVPE
Veterans Affairs secretary insists cuts to agency won't affect care for veterans

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 29, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Doug Collins is a White man with graying hair. He is wearing glasses and a black sport coat over a white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, right, greets an employee at the Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis on May 29, 2025.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said change is coming to the VA — but insists patient care won’t be compromised.

Collins visited the Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis Thursday.

Collins said the goal the Trump administration laid out was a 15 percent cut to the VA — prompted, he said, by years of spending that didn’t deliver adequate results.

“Our wait times were still up; our backlogs were up,” Collins said. “It’s time to ask new questions.”

READ MORE: VA research brought CT scans and pacemakers into the world. Now it's at risk of cuts

But veterans groups have voiced fears about how the cuts will impact care. Collins said frontline health care staff and benefits advisors will not be part of any cuts.

“We have duplicative HR systems, we have duplicative payroll systems, we have duplicative contracting systems — none of which affect the actual care,” Collins said.

Collins said the agency will look at modernizing the Indianapolis medical center. But he notes many VA hospitals are aging and addressing that is a budget issue Congress must confront.

CORRECTION: A previous version of the audio in this story contained an editing error. It has been corrected.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
