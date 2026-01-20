Police search for shooter after Indiana judge, wife shot at home

A manhunt is underway after a Tippecanoe County judge and his wife were found shot at their Lafayette home Sunday.

Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer and wife, Kimberly Meyer, are in stable condition.

Lafayette Police responded to the home in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane around 2:17 p.m. Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene.

The Lafayette Police Department reported Steven Meyer was injured in the arm, and Kimberly Meyer was struck in the hip.

Authorities have not released a motive or suspect description. The FBI and Indiana State Police have joined local agencies in the investigation.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush called Meyer a longtime friend.

“I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me,” Rush said in a statement.

Rush said she worries about the safety of all judges.

“As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe. Any violence against a judge or a judge's family is completely unacceptable,” Rush said. “As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law … please remain vigilant in your own security.”

Tippecanoe County trial judges said they are working with Rush and senior judges to ensure coverage for Steven Meyer in his court, Tippecanoe Superior Court 2.

Kimberly Meyer thanked the community for their support.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work. We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate,” Meyer said in a statement. "We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident.”

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said every available resource is dedicated to solve the case, and he has confidence in the Lafayette Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200.