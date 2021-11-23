© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Spectrum Health limits visitors due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST
Olga Kononenko for Unsplash.com
/

Spectrum Health is limiting the number of people who can visit with patients due to a big surge in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in most counties in Michigan. In Kent County, where many Spectrum Health hospitals are located, a New York Times database shows cases rose 94% in two weeks.

Hospitalizations in the county are up nearly 40% in the same time period.

Spectrum Health says hospitals throughout West Michigan are at or near capacity. The health system is now allowing only one adult visitor for most patients, and the visitor for adult COVID-19 patients has to be the same one throughout the patients' stay, and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Pediatric patients are allowed two adult visitors, and for COVID-19 pediatric patients, the two visitors must be the same people throughout the patients' stay, and they must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

In the entire state, the Times database shows a daily average of 8,153 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, an increase of 67%, and a 46% increase in deaths.

Only 54% of people in Michigan are fully vaccinated, according to the database.

Michigan News
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
See stories by Tracy Samilton