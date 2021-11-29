Michigan's snow plows head to the road with unique names

Last winter the state Department of Transportation put out an unusual request to Michiganders: submit unique names for its snowplows.

Coming soon to a snowy road near you...”Mr. Ice Guy” and “Control Salt Delete.”

After receiving thousands of nominations in January, MDOT landed on 330 of the best ones for its fleet.

Department spokesperson Nick Schirripa says the naming contest was more than just fun.

"It was really kind of a goodwill contest. I mean, there wasn't any, there's no awards or anything and it's just for fun to see the kind of names people were suggesting," Schirripa said. "And we got some really really creative names. 'Kid Rock Salt' was one of my personal favorites."

Schirripa says the contest has been a way to raise awareness of the hard work Michigan’s snowplow drivers do to keep everyone on the roads safe.

“It humanized one of the most important groups of people in our agency and the job they do, our maintenance workers, and really highlights the importance of the work they do, the vital work they perform every day for Michigan families and our guests and their safety while they're out on a roadway doing that work," Schirripa added.

While the snowplows look mostly the same, Schirripa says you can find out the name of the one in your neighborhood by visiting the MI Drive Map online.

