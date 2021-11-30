"A deeply dark day in Michigan's history." 4 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Oxford High School in Oa

Update: Wednesday, December 1 at 12:15 p.m.

The 15-year old suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other charges.

Four students died in the attack and seven others were injured.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the school, were announced Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teen from the school in southeastern Michigan. Crumbley has been charged as an adult.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun purchased last week by his father.

Paul Sancya/AP / AP Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher.

A fourth student has died following the shooting at Oxford High School.

17-year old Justin Shilling died at McLaren Oakland Hospital Wednesday morning.

The three other victims are 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Update: Wednesday, December 1 at 7:10 a.m.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School.

He says the shooter isn't talking. The boy's father had bought the gun used in the shooting on Friday, Bouchard said, adding that he did not know why.

Update: Tuesday, November 30 at 11:07 p.m.

“A deeply dark day in Michigan’s history,” U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) said at a Tuesday evening news update after the shooting at Oxford High School. “The trend we’ve seen all over the country has come to us.”

“We know it’s absolutely a nightmare for those parents who lost children,” Slotkin said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed on Tuesday evening that eight others were wounded, one teacher and seven students.

Bouchard said as of Tuesday evening, three of those students are in critical condition, including a 14-year-old girl who is on a ventilator after surgery. One student is in serious condition, and three others are stable. The 47-year-old teacher who was wounded has been discharged from the hospital, after what Bouchard described as a grazing gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore, has not yet been charged. Bouchard said the suspect's father bought the gun on November 26.

The forensics lab is processing the scene and that's expected to take through the night.

“This wound will never go away,” Bouchard said. “But we also want the community to know we’re here for them.”

Update: Tuesday, November 30 at 5:48 p.m.:

Alex McLenon / WDET Governor Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Some advocacy groups say Tuesday’s incident should spur elected leaders to take swift action to pass policies and provide funding to help make Michigan communities safer.

But Whitmer said it is too soon to talk about policy.

“I think it’s too early to talk about policies that might need to change as a result of this. At this point I think we need to focus on the tragedy at hand at the moment.”

At this point, the alleged teenage shooter and his family are not cooperating with investigators.

A statement from the governor's office said, "Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately until further notice to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County."

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School," Whitmer said in a statement. "The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now. Our state is in mourning alongside the parents who had their children taken from them today and the entire community in Oxford.”

The statement from the governor's office continues, "The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the community of Oxford by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day. Flag should remain lowered until further notice."

Update: Tuesday, November 30 at 5:20 p.m.:

Alex McLenon / WDET Undersheriff Michael McCabe at a press conference the evening of November 30, 2021

Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and the six others were in stable condition.

He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Authorities say they received a flood of 911 calls shortly before 1 p.m. about an attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community north of Detroit.

McCabe says deputies took the shooting suspect — a 15-year-old sophomore — into custody without incident.

Update:

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore is suspected of opening fire at at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. That's about 40 miles north of Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the suspected shooter was arrested and a handgun was recovered. Three people have died, all believed to be students. Eight others were injured, including a teacher.

Oakland County undersheriff Mike McCabe says the suspect gave up without "any problems." Officials also say they don't think there was more than one assailant.

Law enforcement is not commenting on the investigation into the deadly shooting, including whether there were any warning signs.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne says he’s shocked and devastated.

“You certainly can pray for our families here in Oxford and our students.”

In a statement, Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed her sympathy, and called gun violence a "public health crisis."

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

“As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

“My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

Original post: Tuesday, November 30 at 1:55 p.m.

A shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township was reported Tuesday afternoon, and as of 1:34 p.m., was still an active scene. There is one suspected shooter in custody. Four to six victims were reported, although there are currently no confirmed fatalities.

The statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said:

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:55PM today. At this time it is still an active scene. We have multiple patrol units and multiple EMS units on scene along with SWAT and Aviation Unit.

We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

More to follow when we have it."

This is a developing story.

