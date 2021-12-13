Accused Oxford High School shooter scheduled for Monday court hearing

The suspect in the Oxford high school shooting is scheduled to be back in court Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is scheduled for a probable cause conference in district court. The conference will determine whether there's enough evidence to move forward with the prosecution.

The teen is facing two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism. If convicted, Crumbley faces life in prison.

He’s been held without bond since he was arrested. The November 30 shooting spree at Oxford High School left four students dead and seven others wounded, including a teacher. Crumbley was a sophomore at the school.

His parents are also facing criminal charges. James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the four students who died. They’ll have their own probable cause conference on Tuesday.

