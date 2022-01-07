Teen in Michigan school shooting waives key court hearing

A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school has waived a key court hearing.

The decision means Ethan Crumbley's case moves straight to a trial court in suburban Detroit.

Prosecutors in Michigan typically must present some evidence to show there's probable cause to send people to trial on felony charges. It's a low bar.

Crumbley waived his right to go through that stage Friday. The 15-year-old is charged with murder and other crimes.

Four students were killed and others were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Separately, Crumbley's parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're trying to get their bond reduced Friday so they can leave jail.

A judge delayed Ethan Crumbley’s probable cause conference until Friday so attorneys could sift through hundreds of pieces of evidence.

Now that evidence will be used at trial, since Crumbley waived his right to a preliminary exam.

Judge Nancy Carniak told Crumble, who appeared in court over a video link, that prosecutors no longer have to show there is probable cause that he carried out the shooting.

Crumbley’s attorneys still want the teen moved away from jail to a juvenile center. Prosecutors oppose that, arguing Crumbley still poses a danger to others.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio