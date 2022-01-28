© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Gov. Whitmer and legislative Republican leaders spend the week talking about cutting taxes

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s legislative leaders are both pushing tax cuts this week.

In her State of the State address, Whitmer called for repealing the state’s pension tax and expanding the earned income tax credit.

Meanwhile, the state Senate Finance Committee approved a proposal to cut individual and corporate income taxes.

Whitmer says she’s open to discussions.

“I welcome the opportunity to have negotiation with the Legislature,” Whitmer told reporters in Flint on Thursday, “We’ve shown that we’re capable of finding common ground and doing big things.”

Senate Finance Committee Chair Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) appeared on WKAR public television's Off the Record program this week.

He says it’s not just about cutting taxes.

“You want to make sure, if you’re making a tax cut, that we have a plan to continue with that tax cut. That means we’re going to have to be really watching spending,” said Runestad.

The governor says she’s committed to making the state's tax code "fair." She says the way to do that is by relieving the tax burden on people who need help the most.

