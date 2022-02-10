Michigan's downward trend in new confirmed COVID-19 cases continues

Michigan’s latest confirmed daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to show a decline from the peak of the omicron surge.

State health officials reported 7,527 confirmed cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, for a daily average around 3,700 cases.

In early January, Michigan was reporting more than 20,000 daily confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Michigan has recorded 2,026,646 confirmed cases and 30,747 deaths.

The number of people in Michigan hospital beds with COVID is also down significantly from the mid-January peak.

Laura Appel is a senior vice president with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. She said despite the decline in COVID patients, Michigan hospitals continue to struggle with patient capacity and staffing issues.

“The number of people who need hospitalization for heart disease, cancer treatments, gall bladder surgeries, etc., is still pressing very hard on hospital capacity because of our staffing shortages,” said Appel.

Appel said she expects it will take years to reverse the staffing shortages that grew during the pandemic.

