Michigan State Police searches home of ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield's two top aides

The Michigan State Police has executed a search warrant at the home of two top aides to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The search was part of a joint investigation being conducted by the state police and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office into allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against Chatfield.

The home is owned by Rob and Ann Minard. Rob Minard served as Chatfield’s chief of staff. Ann Minard also served on the speaker’s staff and was the treasurer for Chatfield’s campaign accounts.

This is a developing story.

