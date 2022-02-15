© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Michigan State Police searches home of ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield's two top aides

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Rick Pluta
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
Lee Chatfield, a Republican, served as the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives from Jan. 2019 to Jan. 2021.

The Michigan State Police has executed a search warrant at the home of two top aides to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The search was part of a joint investigation being conducted by the state police and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office into allegations of sexual assault and financial misconduct against Chatfield.

The home is owned by Rob and Ann Minard. Rob Minard served as Chatfield’s chief of staff. Ann Minard also served on the speaker’s staff and was the treasurer for Chatfield’s campaign accounts.

This is a developing story.

Michigan News LocalLee ChatfieldMichigan State Policesexual assault
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta