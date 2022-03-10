© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Michigan jobless rate continues to decline

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST
Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building during corona virus covid 19 pandemic
Sign text closeup for help wanted with red and white colors by entrance to store shop business building during corona virus covid 19 pandemic

Michigan’s jobless numbers edged lower in January.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget says January’s unemployment rate declined by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.9%. Michigan’s January jobless rate was nearly a full percentage point above the national rate of 4%.

The state has added 217,000 jobs in the past year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the latest economic data shows “Michigan’s economy is growing, and unemployment is decreasing faster than almost every other state.”

While Michigan’s jobless rate is well below the state’s pandemic highs, the state’s unemployment rate is still more than one percentage point above the pre-pandemic low of 3.8% in February, 2020.

Steve Carmody
