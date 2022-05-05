© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

MI grants waivers to 55,000 who received overpayments of federal pandemic unemployment insurance

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published May 5, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
designer491 / Adobe Stock
/

More than 55,000 people in Michigan who were overpaid by federal pandemic unemployment benefits won't have to pay those benefits back.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the overpayments were the fault of the federal government, not those who got the benefits.

But an attorney who has filed a class action lawsuit against the state over the mistakes says the news is disappointing.

David Blanchard says the 55,000 number is a tiny fraction of the people hurt by the government's initial demand for repayment.

"It's just another example of the failure of the system that so many people were relying on through this pandemic," he said.

Julia Dale, Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, told state legislators in April that more than 380,000 people might have waivers coming.

The waivers would relieve them of the requirement to repay money from unemployment benefits that they weren't entitled to receive.

But UIA now says that number was a miscount, which included previously-issued waivers.

The issue is reminiscent of another unemployment scandal in Michigan - when a new computer program mistakenly flagged thousands of unemployment benefit recipients of fraud, between Oct. 1 of 2013 and August 7, 2015.

The state of Michigan settled the case in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Tags

Michigan News unemployment insurancepandemic reliefLocal
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
See stories by Tracy Samilton