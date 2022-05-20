Whitmer given 14 days to file brief arguing why state Constitution protects abortion rights

The Michigan Supreme Court has given Governor Gretchen Whitmer 14 days to file a brief arguing why the Michigan Constitution protects abortion rights.

The governor used her executive power to ask the court for a preemptive ruling in case the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned.

That could reactivate a dormant 1931 state law that would outlaw most abortions.

The court wants Whitmer to expand on her argument that the state constitution’s privacy protections cover abortion rights. Also whether a governor can use her authority to call a statute into question before the court, and why the Michigan Supreme Court should step in when a state Court of Claims judge has preemptively blocked enforcement of the abortion ban. Other parties have been given another 14 days to respond once Whitmer’s brief is filed.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge earlier this week blocked enforcement of the ban in the event Roe is reversed.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.