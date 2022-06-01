© 2022 WVPE
Michigan News

Electric car owners will be able to charge batteries at 14 Michigan state parks soon

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
Governor Whitmer announced a new public-private partnership to install chargers at 14 state parks in Michigan
State of Michigan
Michigan will soon have charging stations for electric vehicles in 14 state parks, in addition to a fish hatchery, thanks to a public-private partnership among the state, EV company Rivian, electric transmission company ITC, and Consumers Energy.

Trevor Pawl is Michigan's chief mobility officer. He said there's been a dramatic increase recently in new EV sales — nearly 5 percent of total vehicle sales in the U.S. — in the past few months. 

"More people are buying electric vehicles in Michigan, and with that happening we have to make sure they don't have range anxiety, that they can take these vehicles anywhere in the state."

He said the larger vision eventually is a circuit of EV chargers in a loop all along Michigan's Great Lakes shorelines.

Rivian will cover the cost of the charging stations at the state parks. In a statement, the company credited public-private partnership for the ability to provide charging at no cost to park visitors.

"As we ramp up installation of Rivian Waypoints from coast to coast, we look forward to seeing and hearing the stories of the new adventures this infrastructure makes possible," the statement said.

Electric transmission company ITC will cover the electricity fees for people who use the chargers two years.

And Consumers Energy will pay for any necessary upgrades to the electrical system in the parks.

The first two charging stations have already been installed at Holland State Park.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Michigan News Electric Vehicleselectric vehicle chargingstate parksLocal
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers the auto beat for Michigan Radio. She has worked for the station for 12 years, and started out as an intern before becoming a part-time and, later, a full-time reporter. Tracy's reports on the auto industry can frequently be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as on Michigan Radio. She considers her coverage of the landmark lawsuit against the University of Michigan for its use of affirmative action a highlight of her reporting career.
