Canadian manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers comes to Michigan

Southeast Michigan will soon be home to a new manufacturing plant for electric vehicle chargers.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday morning that Canadian charging network operator FLO has chosen Auburn Hills for its first U.S.-based operation.

Whitmer said this is a step toward making the state ready for the growing popularity and importance of electric vehicles.

“Cars of the near future, however, need fast, reliable charging options, and that’s where FLO comes in. They have 60,000 chargers at public, commercial and residential locations already. And, by 2028, they plan to produce more than 250,000 more,” Whitmer told reporters at a press conference.

FLO leadership said it hopes to have the Auburn Hills location up and running by the end of next fall.

CEO Louis Tremblay said his company chose Michigan because of its automotive ties and help from government agencies like the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“Auburn Hills has an abundant and diverse workforce, a really great business environment, I would say. And great supply chain assets. Add that to support of Governor Whitmer with MEDC's, it was really easy for us to choose,” Tremblay said.

