Michigan News

$100,000 bond set for Grand Rapids police officer charged in death of Patrick Lyoya

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Video captured by an officer's dash cam showed an unnamed police officer talking to Patrick Lyoya shortly after pulling him over for improper registration of his car.

A Kent County judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder.

Officer Christopher Schurr is charged in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head following a traffic stop and a struggle on April 4. Schurr is white. Lyoya was Black.

In court Friday, livestreamed by WOOD TV-8, defense attorney Mark Dodge requested a low bond. He claimed Schurr is not guilty of a crime.

“The defense submits that Officer Schurr on this charge was justified in his use of force in this episode and is not guilty.”

The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Schurr. Schurr is due back in court on June 21.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
The Associated Press
