Second federal trial approaches for two men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published July 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT
Barry Croft of Delaware at an event in Wisconsin in 2020 where an undercover FBI informant captured audio recordings.
U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Michigan
Two men will be back in federal court this week on charges they conspired to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

A judge declared a mistrial for Barry Croft and Adam Fox in April, after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the case. Two other defendants were found not guilty.

Attorneys for both Croft and Fox then tried to get their charges thrown out, but the judge said a second trial against them could go forward. That trial is scheduled to begin August 9, and a final preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Eight other men face charges in state court for the alleged kidnapping plot. Three of them are scheduled to face trial in Jackson County in September. A trial date has not yet been set for the remaining five.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for a new project at Michigan Radio that will look at improving economic opportunities for low-income children. Previously, he worked as an online journalist for Changing Gears, as a freelance reporter and as Michigan Radio's West Michigan Reporter. Before he joined Michigan Radio, Dustin interned at NPR's Talk of the Nation, wrote freelance stories for The Jackson Citizen-Patriot and completed a Reporting & Writing Fellowship at the Poynter Institute.
