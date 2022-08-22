Jurors to hear closing arguments in Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy trial

A jury could begin deliberations as soon as Monday in the re-trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Lawyers are scheduled to give closing arguments today in the trial of Adam Fox and Barry Croft.

This is their second trial on conspiracy charges related to the alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot. The jury deadlocked in their first trial. Two other men involved in the alleged conspiracy were acquitted.

Prosecutors say Fox and Croft took concrete steps to put the plot into action, including surveilling Whitmer’s vacation home and testing weapons.

Defense attorneys say the two would never have acted if they hadn’t been egged on by undercover FBI informants that infiltrated their circle. They’ve argued that the two were entrapped by federal agents.

Both Fox and Croft declined to testify in their own defense during nine-day trial. They face conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction charges, which both carry a potential sentence of life in prison.

