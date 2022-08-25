COVID and flu shots along with other vaccinations recommended for students returning to school

Book bags and notebooks might be at the top of the back-to-school list. Health experts are urging parents not to forget vaccinations.

The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians says the state's childhood vaccination rates have been dropping, and that's putting kids at risk.

But making sure kids' regularly scheduled immunizations are up to date is just a start. COVID and flu shots are also recommended.

Some parents are skeptical of those vaccines because some kids get sick even with the shots. Dr. Scott Grant with Children’s Hospital of Michigan said it’s still worth the effort.

video capture / United Way Dr. Scott Grant is a pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Michigan. He gave advice on COVID and flu vaccinations during an online presentation by the United Way for Southeast Michigan.

“It may not prevent the illness itself, but what we know is that getting protection from these vaccines does prevent severe illness. It prevents needing to go in the hospital and it protects people from death.”

Grant suggests checking schools' protocols regarding masks and hygiene. He said parents also have to consider what’s best for their family.

“Do they have high risk people that live in their home or that their children interact with regularly? That would affect the way that they think about how important, say, wearing a mask while they're at school is.”

He added that it’s good to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website occasionally for the latest COVID advice for children and teens.

