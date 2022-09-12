Police investigating after home explosion in Three Rivers, victim in critical condition

Police in Three Rivers are investigating an explosion at a home late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Eight Street at about 11:42 p.m. because of a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found that the home wasn’t on fire but had exploded.

Officials searched the home but didn’t find anyone injured inside. But a short time later, an individual arrived at the Three Rivers Emergency Room with what were described as severe injuries. That individual was in critical condition as of 4 a.m. this morning.

