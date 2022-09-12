© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Police investigating after home explosion in Three Rivers, victim in critical condition

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published September 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
generic_police_car_1.jpeg
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Police in Three Rivers are investigating an explosion at a home late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Eight Street at about 11:42 p.m. because of a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found that the home wasn’t on fire but had exploded.

Officials searched the home but didn’t find anyone injured inside. But a short time later, an individual arrived at the Three Rivers Emergency Room with what were described as severe injuries. That individual was in critical condition as of 4 a.m. this morning.

Contact Kent at kfulmer@wvpe.org

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

Michigan News LocalThree Riversexplosion
Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer